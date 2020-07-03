Register
13:51 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020.

    Hardliner Zheng Yanxiong Appointed as a Head of Hong Kong's National Security Agency

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/22/1079772246_0:75:3072:1803_1200x675_80_0_0_50a5297094f5fd811f2ee949bce286b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202007031079786037-hardliner-zheng-yanxiong-appointed-as-a-head-of-hong-kongs-national-security-agency/

    The announcement follows statements from Hong Kong's chief executive, who accused opponents of China's national security law of being "the enemy of the people" following pro-secessionist violence.

    Mr Zheng Yanxiong has been appointed National Security Advisor, chief executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday ahead of the launch of a new national security committee.

    Mr Zheng will oversee the implementation the new agency set to enforce a national security law set to enter force in August.

    Further appointments include Luo Huining, director of the Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong, who will be the agency's top advisor to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security. Edwina Lau (Lau Chi-wai) will also head the dedicated police unit tasked with enforcing the new bill along with six court magistrates, a government statement read.

    The news comes after the Hong Kong government said in a statement that people joining "illegal and violent activities" on Thursday used pro-secessionist slogans aimed at "subverting the State power".

    "The HKSAR Government strongly condemns any acts which challenge the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China. The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region prohibits secession, subversion of state power and other acts and activities which endanger national security. The HKSAR Government calls upon members of the public not to defy the law," a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

    Mrs Lam welcomed the State Council's appointment, adding that the Hong Kong authorities would work closely to "perform their respective functions and do their utmost" in implementing the National Security law, she said in a statement.

    Mr Zheng and the 2011 Wukan Village Protests, Comments From Officials

    Mr Zheng is the secretary-general to the Communist Party's Guangdong branch and is known for a crackdown on protests in the Wukan village in 2011.

    The official said that villagers were "colluding with foreign media to create trouble" and that "pigs will fly before the foreign press can be trusted," it was revealed through a leaked video at the time of the protests.

    Local deputy to the National People's Congress, Ip Kwok-Him, said that Beijing could not appoint weak leaders for national security positions.

    “They have to be strong characters to executive the central government’s public and national security. They are experienced officials and capable of taking up these roles,” he said.

    But opposition lawmaker, Claudia Mo (Mo Man-ching), said that Zheng's appointment was "very worrying".

    “His comments about the foreign press show a ‘bamboo curtain’ mentality, as if mainland China does not need to interact with the outside world,” she said in a statement.

    The news comes after Mrs Lam slammed opponents of China's national security law in late June, stating they should stop "smearing" efforts to pass the bill, adding those blocking efforts were "the enemy of the people".

    Police secure an area in the Central district of Hong Kong on June 9, 2020, as the city marks the one-year anniversary since pro-democracy protests erupted following opposition to a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.
    © AFP 2020 / ANTHONY WALLACE
    Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam Blasts National Security Law Opponents as 'Enemy of the People' - Report
    The news comes after the Hong Kong government accused pro-secessionist groups operating in the "traumatised" city of "colluding with foreign forces" to destabilise the Asian finance hub.

    The announcements come after US lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday sanctioning banks doing business with Chinese government officials involved in the national security bill, namely after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in May that Hong Kong could lose "political autonomy", triggering the measures.

    On 30 June, the standing committee of China's legislature voted unanimously in favor of the national security bill, sparking a firestorm of negative comments from the Hong Kong opposition as well as several Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. Later that day, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the bill into law.

    Some Hong Kong residents have said the security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, is undermining their freedoms.

    However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the bill would not affect residents’ rights. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the one country - two systems principle.

    Related:

    UK Sought 'New Entrants' in 5G Networks Amid Huawei Approval, US-China Trade Tensions
    China's Ambassador in UK Summoned to Foreign Office Over 'Deep Concern' About Hong Kong Law - Report
    Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam Blasts National Security Law Opponents as 'Enemy of the People' - Report
    US Justice Dep't Urges Google, Facebook Undersea Cable to Bypass Hong Kong, Cites China Security Law
    Tags:
    crackdown, sanctions, Mike Pompeo, legislation, hardliners, law, national security, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse