Over 100 Dead in Myanmar Jade Mine Landslide as Operation to Rescue Trapped Workers Underway

Over 100 people died on Thursday after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, local authorities announced.
A total of 113 bodies have been found so far”, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post. "The jade miners were smothered by a wave of mud. A search and rescue process is still ongoing", the Myanmar Fire Services Department said when earlier announcing that the bodies of at least 50 jade miners had been recovered from the mud.
According to the local authorities, the tragedy was caused by heavy rain that had recently hit the area.
