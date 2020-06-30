Officials on Diplomatic Missions From New Delhi, Islamabad Return After Downsizing of Staff

Days after Pakistan decision's to reduce the Indian High Commission’s staff strength by 50 percent as a reciprocal measure towards New Delhi, 38 officials, staff and diplomats of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad left Pakistan for India on Tuesday. They returned to India via the Wagah border in Punjab.
Just in ; Diplomats and Indian officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad arrived at Wagah Pakistan side to back to India via Attari . about 140 Pakistani nationals crossed over to Pakistan, including family members of diplomats, days after India decided to downsize. pic.twitter.com/8viRmfcPvP— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) June 30, 2020
At the same time, 143 officials, staff, family members and diplomats from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi returned to Pakistan.
The return of the diplomats follows India's decision to reduce the working capacity of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi after two of its officials were detained on suspicion of espionage.
India accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, after two officials of Indian High Commission went missing in Islamabad last month. it was later revealed that police had arrested Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas for dangerous driving. They were also accused of carrying fake currency. India's External Affairs Ministry dismissed the accusations and alleged that the Indian officials were subjected to interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in injuries. The diplomats returned to India the following week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)