Hong Kong Party Demosisto Disbanded as Security Law Reportedly Passes

The Demosisto political party, which advocated for self-determination in Hong Kong has announced that it was disbanding in light of the new national security law.
This morning we received and accepted the departure of @joshuawongcf, @nathanlawkc, @jeffreychngo and @chowtingagnes. After much internal deliberation, we have decided to disband and cease all operation as a group given the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/2kmg0ltniO— Demosistō 香港眾志 😷 (@demosisto) June 30, 2020
Earlier in the day, leading Demosisto members Joshua Wong, Nathan Law, Jeffrey Ngo and Agnes Chow withdrew from the party.
The new legislation bans secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. It has provoked a wave of criticism in Hong Kong and abroad with US President Donald Trump threatening to reconsider the US ties with the city, including the preferential treatment it enjoys, as well as sanction both Chinese and Hong Kong officials for allegedly undermining the city's autonomy.
