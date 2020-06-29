Thirty Found Dead as Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh's Dhaka - Photo

The victims are 19 men, eight women and three children, The Daily Star specified, citing rescue services. The search and rescue operation is still underway
The launch, which was carrying over 100 passengers, turned over after another large boat Moyur-2, hit it.
via @PerilofAfrica At least 23 die in Bangladesh ferry accident: Officials: Vessel hit by another ferry in capital Dhaka, close to the country's largest river port, with many still missing. https://t.co/CQBR0AhrUj pic.twitter.com/Jt76zdQETp— Martha Leah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) June 29, 2020
The water transport authority has seized Moyur-2, but its crew managed to flee the scene.
Bangladesh: At least 28 dead as boat sinks in Buriganga near Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/ysiVrJIQur— Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) June 29, 2020
The capsized vessel was on the way to Dhaka from the neighboring district of Munshiganj.
