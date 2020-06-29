Pakistan Stock Exchange Building in Karachi Under Attack, Reports Claim

Police said that three of the four terrorists have been killed, according to the Geo News media outlet.
Armed men launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the stock exchange building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately, according to reports.
"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone", Abid Ali Habib, director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, said, as quoted by the Geo News.
The wounded are being moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
