Register
14:08 GMT28 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski's famous visit to Pakistan to speak with Afghan refugees and fighters against the pro-Soviet Afghan government. Screengrab from AP archives.

    NYT’s ‘Russia Funded Taliban’ Article: How CIA Supported Afghan Jihadis, Documented

    © Photo : Screenshot / YouTube AP Archive
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    370
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/05/1079740559_18:0:1462:812_1200x675_80_0_0_7bf724678914cf243fd369ba9f5f38a4.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006281079740608-nyts-russia-funded-taliban-article-how-cia-supported-afghan-jihadis-documented/

    On Friday, unnamed intelligence officials told The New York Times that Russian military intelligence has been offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill US and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Moscow dismissed the claims as “fake news” and a sign of the “low intellectual abilities” of US intelligence agents.

    Friday’s NYT report on alleged Russian solicitation of Taliban-linked Islamist militants’ killings of US troops in Afghanistan has been turned into Swiss cheese, with Russian, US, and even Taliban officials refuting its claims.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the story as “nonsense”, suggesting there was little else to “expect from the intelligence [community] that has miserably failed to succeed in the 20-year war in Afghanistan”, and adding that perhaps US spies were concerned that a US-Taliban peace deal would put an end to their illicit earnings from drug trafficking, kickbacks, and other rackets.

    In this photo taken on August 5, 2011, US troops from the Charlie Company, 2-87 Infantry, 3d Brigade Combat Team under Afghanistan's International Security Assistance Force patrols Kandalay village following Taliban attacks on a joint US and Afghan National Army checkpoint protecting the western area of Kandalay village.
    © AFP 2020 / Romeo Gacad
    Trump Bashes 'Fake News NY Times', Denies 'Attacks on US Troops in Afghanistan by Russians'
    The Taliban similarly rejected the NYT’s claims, with Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group, stressing that the militant group operates independently of any intelligence service and that the rumours generated by the newspaper may be aimed at creating obstacles to the US withdrawal from the country.

    Finally, the White House announced that contrary to the NYT’s claims, neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence had received any information on any “alleged Russian bounty intelligence”. President Trump lambasted the article as another false story from the “Fake News New York Times”.

    Who Really Paid Who?

    Amid the US newspaper's unsubstantiated claims, it’s worth recalling the time when US intelligence services and Washington not only funded terrorists who killed Russian troops and Afghan service members, but openly bragged about it.

    As then CIA Deputy Director Robert Gates recalled, in March 1979, a year after Afghanistan’s Saur Revolution and eight months before the Soviet military intervention in December of the same year to prop up the Kabul government, the Central Intelligence Agency proposed making contact with the leaders of the Mujahedeen, the precursors to the Taliban, to try to deliberately destabilise the Afghan government and suck Moscow into a costly war.

    Afghan women in a library, 1979. After coming to power in 1978, the pro-Soviet government in Kabul introduced a mass literacy program aimed specifically at women.
    © Sputnik / Sobolev
    Afghan women in a library, 1979. After coming to power in 1978, the pro-Soviet government in Kabul introduced a mass literacy program aimed specifically at women.
    In his memoirs, Gates noted that Walt Slocombe, President Carter’s deputy undersecretary for defence, “asked if there was value in keeping the Afghan insurgency going, ‘sucking the Soviets into a Vietnamese’ quagmire’”. Several months later, in July 1979, “almost six months before the Soviets invaded Afghanistan”, Carter signed off on assisting the militants.

    The CIA mission, dubbed "Operation Cyclone", continued under President Ronald Reagan, with the Soviet politburo succumbing to pressure to intervene directly in Afghanistan in late 1979. Over the next decade, the CIA would assist in shipping thousands of tons of advanced weapons, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, to some shady groups, including Islamist extremists from across the Middle East and Osama Bin Laden, one of the thousands of Arab jihadi "volunteers" who headed to the country to join the war against the Soviets. Along with the arms was billions of dollars’ worth of assistance to the rebels, paid for by US taxpayers.

    A Soviet special forces group is seen after the capture of an enemy caravan. The trophies include Stinger systems. File photo
    © Sputnik / Solomon
    A Soviet special forces group is seen after the capture of an enemy caravan. The trophies include Stinger systems. File photo

    With help from their newfound friends, the Mujahedeen began a campaign of terror throughout much of Afghanistan, with their tactics to be repeated decades later across the Middle East by al-Qaeda*, ISIS (Daesh), and other Islamists. This included terror attacks on population centres, the destruction of schools, and the poisoning of water wells, as well as armed attacks on government institutions and military facilities, flogging, assaulting and raping women in areas under their control, sabotaging industry, and setting wheat fields on fire, and more.

    ‘Bleeding the Soviets’

    For the CIA, Operation Cyclone was a major success. Between late 1979 and February 1989, when the last Soviet troops left the country, 15,052 Soviet servicemen lost their lives, with 53,753 others injured. On the Afghan side, over 18,000 Afghan government troops were killed in battles with the insurgents, with 77,000 others injured. In 1992, the Kabul government collapsed, President Mohammad Najibullah was strung up from a traffic light pole and executed, and Afghanistan turned into a feudal failed state.
    Afghan children and a soldier bid farewell to Soviet soldiers riding atop an armored personnel carrier as the official troop withdrawal begins after nearly a decade long military intervention in war-torn Afghanistan, Sunday, May 15, 1988, Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / Liu Heung Shing
    Afghan children and a soldier bid farewell to Soviet soldiers riding atop an armored personnel carrier as the official troop withdrawal begins after nearly a decade long military intervention in war-torn Afghanistan, Sunday, May 15, 1988, Kabul, Afghanistan

    In a 1997 interview, Zbignew Brzezinski, President Carter’s national security adviser, admitted that the overarching goal of Washington’s Afghanistan operation was to “make the Soviets bleed”.

    Recalling his famous 1980 trip to Pakistan, where he toured a refugee camp on the border with Afghanistan, Brzezinski said that action was aimed at “coordinating with the Pakistanis a joint response, the purpose of which would be to make the Soviets bleed for as much and as long as is possible; and we engaged in that effort in a collaborative sense with the Saudis, the Egyptians, the British, the Chinese, and we started providing weapons to the Mujahedeen, from various sources again”.

    In October 2001, on the pretext of the Taliban’s refusal to hand al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden over to Washington, the Bush administration invaded Afghanistan to oust their erstwhile allies from power and set up a secular government not so different from the one the CIA helped overthrow in the 1980s. That war, now the longest in US history, has cost Washington an estimated $2.14 trillion, with over 2,350 US servicemen and 62,000 Afghan security forces personnel killed, along with 38,000 Afghan civilians. In February, the US and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at paving the way for intra-Afghan talks and the withdrawal of US troops from the country, but the violence has continued.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse