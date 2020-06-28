Seoul Aims to Boost Marine Shipping Industry Ties With China, Japan Amid Pandemic - Report

According to the media outlet, the country is expected to discuss such prospects with Beijing and Tokyo during an online ministerial meeting scheduled for Monday.
"South Korea, China, and Japan have been enjoying economic growth through specialization and cooperation, connected by marine logistics", Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said, as cited by the news agency.
He noted that the three nations 'will continue to make efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the steady flow of logistics down the road'.
Seoul intends to deepen the trilateral ties to utilize smart technologies for contactless ship inspections while promoting the development of self-driving vessels, the outlet reads.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries plans to ask the two neighbours to provide discounts on port tariffs to support troubled passenger ferry operators in Northeast Asia, Yonhap added.
