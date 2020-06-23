Islamabad Summons Indian Diplomat Over New Delhi's Decision to Cut Pakistan's Staff Strength in Half

Earlier in the day, India said it wanted Pakistan to reduce by half the strength of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, citing the questionable activities of some Pakistani diplomats.

Pakistan has summoned the Indian Chargé d’ Affaires in Islamabad over New Delhi's decision to reduce by 50% the staff of the High Commission for Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the Indian Chargé d’ Affaires was also informed of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the Indian High Commission’s staff strength by 50% as a reciprocal measure. The Chargé d’ Affaires was asked to implement the decision conveyed to him within seven days.

The statement condemns "the baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as a pretext to seek 50% reduction in the staff strength of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi."

Pakistan has also dismissed "allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi" and reiterated that "they always function within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms."

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated last August after New Delhi stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its partial autonomy and divided it into two union territories directly controlled by the Indian government. Pakistan, which has long been claiming the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, vehemently condemned the move.