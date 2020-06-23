6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, EMSC Says

The tremor struck at a depth of 114 km, according to the to German Research Center for Geosciences.
Felt #earthquake (#gempa) M6.2 strikes 192 km SW of #Manado (#Indonesia) 8 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/8dwM5snLGZ pic.twitter.com/5O71KXGup4— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 23, 2020
The Indonesian geophysical institute BMKG put the quake's magnitude at 6.1.
There is no tsunami threat.
Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when a 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami that hit numerous countries bordering the Indian Ocean.
