India, China Reach 'Mutual Consensus' to Disengage From All Friction Points in Ladakh

Talks between India and China on 22 June 2020 were held at Moldo in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere, and finished with a mutual consensus to disengage.
"The Corps Commander level talks were held at Moldo (on the Chinese side of the LAC [Line of Actual Control] opposite Chusul in Ladakh) in a cordial, positive & constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed & will be taken forward by both the sides," the Indian Army said in a statement on Tuesday.
The clashes between India and China erupted on 15 June in the small disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China’s Aksai Chin region. The Indian armed forces said that 20 of their troops had been killed and about 80 more injured in the incident.
Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two countries have lacked a precisely-demarcated border in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequently seen skirmishes between them.
