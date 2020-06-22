India, China Holding Corps Commander-Level Talks in Ladakh - Indian Army Sources

The clashes between India and China erupted on 15 June evening in the small, disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China’s Aksai Chin region — the Galwan Valley. The deadliest confrontation in nearly 60 years resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number from the Chinese side, triggering a deep diplomatic crisis between the two nuclear powers.
Both Indian and China have drawn additional forces to the de-facto border in the event that new clashes erupt and have accused each other of being responsible for the escalation of tensions.
Since the two countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over decades.
All comments
Show new comments (0)