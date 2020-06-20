Register
07:06 GMT20 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks as Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds looks on during a press conference, revealing a state-based cyber attack targeting Australian government and business, at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 19, 2020.

    Cyber Attack on Australian Government Was China’s Revenge for Huawei Ban, Ex-Officials Claim

    © REUTERS / AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/00/1079670067_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_d0e752383d684b5e14dbeb0b47cb0b91.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006201079670060-cyber-attack-on-australian-government-was-chinas-revenge-for-huawei-ban-ex-officials-claim/

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that foreign hackers targeted “all levels” of Australian government but stopped short of naming the suspects. Some experts blame China, which denies the accusations.

    The cyber attack on Australian government, confirmed yesterday by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, is likely orchestrated by China as revenge for crackdown on Huawei, the ABC reports, citing two former Australian officials.

    Scott Morrison has stated that an unnamed “sophisticated state-based actor” was behind a large-scale digital attack on Australian government system businesses and service providers.

    The two unidentified officials told the ABC they believe the malicious cyber campaign was payback for Australia’s 2018 ban on Huawei and other Chinese companies from providing 5G technology for the country’s wireless mobile phone networks.

    The ban followed intense lobbying efforts by the United States, which is accusing Huawei of spying on users through backdoors in its equipment, a charge the company vehemently denies. The US is yet to provide evidence to back up its claims.

    One of the officials said there was evidence to suggest that the attackers were linked to China’s shadowy intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security (MSS).

    However, cyber security analyst Robert Potter said the attacks were “so simple that it frustrates out ability to make complete attribution” to MSS.

    The malicious cyber campaign, which apparently sought to steal users’ details through fake harvesting websites and fishy links, overlapped with a period of deterioration in Australia’s relations with China.

    China has warned its tourists against travelling to Australia because of an alleged spike in “racial discrimination and violence” against Chinese and Asian people in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Last month, China imposed a crippling import tax on Australian barley, which could cost Australian economy $340 million. Canberra in response threatened to launch a legal challenge in the World Trade Organisation.

    The trade dispute, which stems from a 2018 anti-dumping investigation by China into its domestic barley industry, flared up around the same time Australia pushed for an independent inquiry into the source of the new coronavirus. Scott Morrison at the time said that it wasn’t meant to blame any country, but China hit back against the initiative calling it a “political manouevre”.

    Although Scott Morrison stopped short of naming the government or governments suspected of being behind the recent attack, some experts believe it to be China.

    Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think-tank (ASPI), claimed on Friday that only China had the capability and interest in targeting Australia. “I’m absolutely certain that China is behind it,” he said.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian rejected the accusations as “baseless nonsense”, saying that China has “been opposing and combating all types of cyber attacks.” Lijian also pointed out that the ASPI receives funding from US arms companies (those include Lockheed Martin and Northrop Gruman, according to the think tank’s website).

    Tags:
    Scott Morrison, ban, cyber attack, 5G, Huawei, Australia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse