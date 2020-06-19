South Korean President Accepts Resignation of Unification Minister

President of South Korea Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, according to Yonhap news agency.
Several days before, Kim himself offered to step down from his position, saying that he felt "sorry for failing to live up to the demands and expectations of our people for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula".
Moon formally approved the offer at around 10:40 a.m. local time, according to the Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok, cited by Yonhap.
The Unification Minister resignation came after North Korea demolished the North-South liaison office in the border town of Kaesong earlier in the week under the pretext of Seoul sending "propaganda leaflets" over the border.
After the move, Pyongyang announced that it will resume military exercises near the area of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), intending to re-enter the border areas disarmed after a series of inter-Korean agreements.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
