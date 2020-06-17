China Calls Situation on Border With India 'Stable and Controllable'

The day before, following clashes between India and China along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), New Delhi stated that it was committed to maintaining peace at the border with its northern neighbour.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that the situation on the border remains stable and under control following the recent clash with India.

The ministry also noted that China isn't the one to blame for the recent skirmish.

Yesterday, the Indian Army stated that 20 of its soldiers had died following clashes with the Chinese military in the Ladakh region on Monday night.

Beijing reacted to the fresh escalation by accusing the Indian military of crossing the border at the Galwan Valley and provoking clashes with Chinese forces. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest and made representations to New Delhi.

Since the two neighbours do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after a 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades.

Border tensions between India and China flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides.

On 6 June, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian Army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation.