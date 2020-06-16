Three Indian Soldiers Including Officer Killed in a Clash With China in Ladakh

One Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh, the Galwan Valley, and the two countries' senior military officials are now holding talks to defuse tensions, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.
"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of both sides are meeting in the Galwan Valley to diffuse the situation”, the Indian Army said in a statement.
India and China increased their military presence in Ladakh after new clashes between border guards in May.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has said Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".
These are the first combat fatalities along the Line of Actual Control since 1975. In 1975, four Indian soldiers on patrol were killed by Chinese forces at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
