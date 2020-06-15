Register
13:59 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A statue of Captain James Cook stands in Sydney's Hyde Park on August 25, 2017, as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull labelled calls to change colonial-era monuments and the date of Australia Day, in attempts to better reflect the country's indigenous past, as a 'Stalinist' excercise in re-writing history. A cultural debate intensified this week when prominent indigenous commentator Stan Grant dubbed the inscription Discovered this territory 1770, on a Sydney statue of 18th century British explorer Capitan James Cook, a damaging myth.

    Australian State Threatens Harsher Penalties for Statue Vandalism After Captain Cook Effigy Defaced

    © AFP 2020 / WILLIAM WEST
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105679/17/1056791710_0:290:5568:3422_1200x675_80_0_0_c1583fcaebfbd62e0c83b53d2f388f83.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006151079620180-australian-state-threatens-harsher-penalties-for-statue-vandalism-after-captain-cook-effigy-defaced/

    Two statues of Captain James Cook were vandalised over the weekend after indigenous and Black Lives Matter activists came out in opposition to the legacy of colonialism and slavery in Australia and across the world.

    An Australian state is threatening to introduce harsher measures to combat "disrespectful" statue vandalism on Monday following two monuments to Captain James Cook were hit anti-racism activists in Sydney.

    Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, described the actions as "un-Australian" and said the "vast majority" do not condone it as she suggested the future introduction of tougher penalties.

    "I wish it didn't come to this and I want to stress that it's only a very, very small percentage of the population that's engaging in this activity", she said. 

    Two women have been charged after spray painting a statue of Captain Cook in Sydney's Hyde Park on Saturday night. In an unrelated attack, another statue of the 18th-century explorer was hit with spray painting the eastern suburb of Randwick on Sunday morning, police have confirmed.

    ​The two suspects involved in the Hyde Park protest include 28-year-old Xiaoran Shi, who had worked part-time for the minor Greens Party. 

    Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison apologised for words he used while rejecting demands to rename the Sydney electoral district named after Cook.

    ​Morrison was criticised for saying there was "no slavery" in Australia when thousands of South Pacific islanders had been used as force labour on Australian sugar cane plantations during the 19th century. Indigenous Australian's were also forced to work for unpaid wages.

    The Prime Minister said that concerns by activists regarding treatment in custody was a "fair issue" but that it had been "taken over by other much more politically-driven, left-wing agendas" taking advantage of the movement to "push their political causes".

    The Controversial Cartographer

    James Cook has long been a contentious figure in Australia and much of the world. Born in Yorkshire in 1728, Cook joined the royal navy and later made three exploration voyages to the Pacific - claiming the east coast of what is now Australia for the British crown, circumnavigating New Zealand, before being violently killed in Hawaii.

    His arrival in New Zealand led to initiation of force by his men and killed nine indigenous Maori inhabitants of the island at the hands of the explorers.

    Activists today attribute the enduring legacy of the subsequent genocide and land theft of the indigenous peoples of Australia and New Zealand by Britain to Cook's first landing on the Oceanic islands.

    A Global Debate

    The proposed clamping down on activists defacing of statues in Australia comes amid a worldwide exchange about maintaining effigies to historical figures involved in the slave trade or the colonial era.

    After the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in the United States last month, a series of protests and riots broke out against police brutality and racism.

    The demonstrations spread to the United Kingdom during which a statue of Edward Colston was toppled by protestors. A national conversation has since erupted regarding other figures who are honoured in UK cities such as Sir Winston Churchill and Henry Dundas.

    Tags:
    Racism, New South Wales, Australia, James Cook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse