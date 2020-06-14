Kim Jong-un's Sister Reportedly Bashes South Korea, Warns of Possible Military Action

Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un, has recently directed some rather harsh words towards Seoul, ABC Online reports citing a statement issued by KCNA news agency.
According to the media outlet, Kim Yo-jong made her declaration as tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul have escalated recently over the activities of North Korean defectors.
"By exercising my power authorised by the Supreme Leader, our party and the state, I gave an instruction to the … department in charge of the affairs with [the] enemy to decisively carry out the next action," she said. "Our army, too, will determine something for cooling down our people's resentment and surely carry it out, I believe."
Kim, however, did not elaborate on what exactly said "next action" might be.
As the media outlet points out, Kim's statement comes mere days after the South Korean government announced that it will press charges against for allegedly violating the law by "sending unauthorised materials to North Korea with balloons".
Earlier this month, South Korean authorities voiced their intent to introduce new laws that would bar activists from launching propaganda leaflets across the border to North Korea, as while police officers are sometimes dispatched to block such activities, Seoul never fully banned them, arguing that the activists were merely exercising their freedoms.
In the meantime, the DPRK, which has criticized South Korea's apparent reluctance to halt the actions of North Korean defectors on numerous occasions, has decided at a Central Committee meeting to start treating Seoul as an "enemy."
Pyongyang has also cut all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea, saying it had nothing more to discuss with Seoul.
In response, South Korea's Unification Ministry suggested that Seoul and Pyongyang "should try to honour all inter-Korean agreements reached".
All comments
Show new comments (0)