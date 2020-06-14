South Korea Says Seoul, Pyongyang Should Honour Agreements

Both Seoul and Pyongyang should try to honour agreements reached between the two countries, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Sunday.
"The South and the North should try to honour all inter-Korean agreements reached", the ministry said in a statement.
The DPRK, angered by Seoul's reluctance to stop a leafleting campaign by defectors in South Korea who have been sending balloons carrying pamphlets critical of Pyongyang across the border, has decided at a Central Committee meeting to start treating Seoul as an "enemy."
Pyongyang has also cut all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea, saying it had nothing more to discuss with Seoul. On Monday, it left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from the South for the first time since the two Koreas established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018.
