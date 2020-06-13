China Deadly Oil Tank Accident: Video of Blast Sending Vehicle Debris Into Air Surfaces Online

Earlier reports indicated that at least 50 people were injured and four others were killed as a result of the blast.
According to China Central Television, the incident occurred on a freeway in the Tai Zhou district of the province at 16.40 local time (08:40 GMT). It is not yet known what caused the truck to explode.
Nearby residential buildings were lightly damaged following the blast. Firefighters, rescuers, doctors and law enforcement officers have already arrived at the scene.
Videos of the explosion have been shared online.
#Breaking: An oil tanker exploded close to the exit of a highway in Wenling, E.#China's #Zhejiang Province and the explosion affected surrounding houses and vehicles, causing casualities: report pic.twitter.com/hHGIfrmfII— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 13, 2020
6.13下午 浙江省温岭西高速出口附近 pic.twitter.com/9233zDdwds— zlpkl (@zlpll) June 13, 2020
Explosion d’un camion-citerne à Daxi, dans le Zhejiang. Attention, vidéo choquante pic.twitter.com/Zzu9tqYH71— Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) June 13, 2020
