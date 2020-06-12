Kabul Mosque Explosion Leaves at Least Four Killed, 'Many Injured'

Four people, including the mullah, were killed in an explosion in a mosque in the west of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Tolo News reported, citing the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers," said a Ministry of Interior statement, adding that the West Kabul mosque's mullah was among those killed.
Mine explosion in ShirSha Suree Masjid, Kabul.— Imdadullah selab (@ImdadullahSelab) June 12, 2020
Few yrs ago explosions in Scho ols, Universities & Clinics, now in Masjids "Mosques" pic.twitter.com/LddsAaepxQ
Earlier, the Tolo News channel, citing the country's Ministry of Health, reported one dead and six wounded in an explosion that hit the Sher Shah Suri mosque.
Mosque attack update: Ministry of Public Health reports one dead and six others wounded in an explosion at Sher Shah Suri Mosque in Kart-e-Char area in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/HJSLnoKVCr— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 12, 2020
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)