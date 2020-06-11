Register
15:16 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott holding his fighting boomerang while talking to an Aboriginal performer at the opening of the 44th Parliament in Canberra

    Tony Abbott Knocks Across-the-Board Pulling of Statues, Saying BLM Protesters ‘Ignorant of History’

    © AFP 2020 / MARK GRAHAM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006111079585425-tony-abbott-knocks-across-the-board-pulling-of-statues-saying-blm-protesters-ignorant-of-history/

    Conceding that Australia’s history is not without blemishes, the former prime minister blasted the looting of historic artefacts, arguing that in many cases, demonstrators are simply unaware of what is behind certain figures from the past.

    Ex-Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has taken a dig at BLM protesters, claiming they are “ignorant of the real history” as they loot statues across the world. In particular, he called out the dumping of a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol Harbour, western England, as “dreadful”.

    "I think that it's looting of our history and I absolutely condemn it”, he said, while attending his sister Christine Forster's book launch in Sydney on Thursday. Abbott said he doesn't pretend Australia's past is without weak spots, but emphasised that there is no way one could rewrite, or recreate history.

    “I don't say the heroes of the past were without flaws but we should learn from their mistakes as well as appreciate their greatness”, he said, further lamenting the public’s ignorance: “Part of the problem is that so many people, who are now protesting are ignorant of the real history of these people”, he said.

    Abbott also touched upon the figure of Winston Churchill, Britain’s prime minister during WWII. “Winston Churchill, to take another example of a defaced statue, was in some respects a man of his time with the weaknesses, the prejudices, the instincts of people of those days”, the politician stressed, going on to hail his achievements as of “one of the greatest heroes of all time who saved civilisation from the evils of Nazism”.

    People climb on the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    People climb on the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020.

    As crowds of Australians joined rallies in solidarity with the US BLM movement on Saturday urging for an end to Aboriginal deaths in the country, calls are on the rise to get statues of their own historical figures, including British explorer Captain James Cook, pulled down from their locations.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed those rooting for the removal of statues to and “get a grip”. When asked whether he supported the removal of statues of Captain Cook, Morrison hit back reminding citizens that “Cook was no slave trader”, but “one of the most enlightened persons on these issues you could imagine”, he told 3AW radio.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / Loren Elliott
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020
    “It [Australia] was a pretty brutal place, but there was no slavery in Australia”, he noted, conceding though that the country did have forced labour issues and a history of wages stolen from Aboriginal people up until the 1970s.

    The prime minister said Australian protesters raised fair issues about indigenous people’s woes, including incarceration rates and deaths in custody, but lamented that the movement was being hijacked to push somewhat different agendas.

    “This is not a license for people to just go nuts on this stuff”, Morrison told 2GB radio. Australians’ marches come in solidarity with George Floyd protests in the US, ignited by the death of a black man while being arrested by Minneapolis police for allegedly using counterfeit money.

    The moment of his death, after now former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes, was captured on camera, and sparked large-scale riots against police brutality and social injustice. Demonstrators have been calling for updated police reforms, which would envision total police accountability for their actions, as well as the fair treatment of people of colour in all walks of life.

    Related:

    Swedish BLM Activists Call to Tear Down Monuments
    George Floyd’s Golden Casket Entombed Inside Mausoleum as Global BLM Protests Rage on
    Wisconsin Gym Blasted for Offering 'I Can’t Breathe' Workout Amid Sweeping BLM Protests
    Tags:
    protests, BLM, statue, statues, Scott Morrison, Tony Abbott
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse