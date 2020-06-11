Japanese Prime Minister Abe Calls Taiwan's Absence at WHO Assembly 'Very Regrettable'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has addressed the ongoing row concerning Taiwan's status at the World Health Organisation (WHO), stating it was "very regrettable" that the latter was not permitted to take part as an observer at the organisation's assembly last month.
The statement comes after the US in May sent a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the issue, urging numerous countries, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Britain, and Japan, to make the organisation give Taiwan observer status.
Washington claimed that the current stance of the institution could lead to a major health crisis in Taiwan amid the pandemic. According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the hesitation on the matter also "damages the WHO's credibility and effectiveness".
Taiwan has so far reported 443 cases of the coronavirus and seven fatalities from the disease.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)