Register
19:17 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing protective face masks are seen at a street market in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 14, 2020.

    Satellite Data Indicates China’s COVID-19 Outbreak May Have Started in Summer 2019

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/68/1079366815_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_033f997084fdf663774af06cd2523559.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006091079569783-satellite-data-indicates-chinas-covid-19-outbreak-may-have-started-in-summer-2019/

    A new Harvard Medical School study, based on commercial satellite data, suggests that the COVID-19 coronavirus may have been spreading in central China as early as late summer 2019, long before the outbreak was publicly reported in the world in December.

    The research team analyzed commercial satellite imagery and noticed a “dramatic increase in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019,” lead researcher Dr. John Brownstein told ABC News. Brownstein also revealed that the traffic increase “coincided with” a bump in Chinese internet search queries for “certain symptoms that would later be determined as closely associated with the novel coronavirus."

    “Something was happening in October,” Brownstein added. “Clearly, there was some level of social disruption taking place well before what was previously identified as the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

    Chinese officials did not formally alert the World Health Organization about COVID-19 until December 31, 2019, and ABC News previously reported, citing anonymous US government sources, that US intelligence officials warned the Pentagon about the problem in November 2019, though the Pentagon denied it received such a briefing.

    However, Brownstein did acknowledge that although the study’s findings are suggestive, they are not conclusive. 

    “What we're trying to do is look at the activity, how busy a hospital is,” Brownstein said. “And the way we do that is by counting the cars that are at that hospital. Parking lots will get full as a hospital gets busy. So more cars in a hospital, the hospital's busier, likely because something's happening in the community, an infection is growing and people have to see a doctor. So you see the increases in the hospital business through the cars … We saw this across multiple institutions.”

    David Perlin, chief science officer at the Center for Discovery and Innovation in New Jersey, also pointed out that the study may not have considered enough data, which could have skewed its results.

    “I think some of the methods are questionable and their interpretation is slightly over-interpreted,” Perlin told ABC News. “The problem is we only have a subset of data here. I always worry when people start drawing inferences from data subsets, cherry-picking data [like the internet searches]. It’s suggestive."

    The researchers, however, say that they tried to take into account any other factors that may explain traffic surges, such as new construction at the hospitals or large public gatherings. However, the increase in cars was still statistically significant.

    “If you look at all of the images, observations we've ever had of all of these locations since 2018, almost all of the highest car counts are all in the September through December 2019 time frame,” Tom Diamond, who was also involved with the research, told ABC News.

    The latest data by Worldometer reveals that the novel coronavirus has infected more than 7.2 million people and killed more than 411,000 globally.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Crisis Thickens: UK Employment Outlook Worst in Nearly 30 Years
    US Nimitz Carrier Group Deploys After Crew Finishes Coronavirus Training, Quarantine
    Amazon Facility in Germany Linked to Coronavirus Cluster, Reports Say
    US Officially Fell Into Recession in February Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Economic Bureau Says
    Caracas Receives Testing Kits From Iran to 'Strengthen Venezuela in Its Fight Against Coronavirus'
    Tags:
    Wuhan, coronavirus, COVID-19, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse