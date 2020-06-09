6.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Indonesia

According to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), a 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck south of Buru Island in Moluccas Islands Province in the eastern part of the country. The epicentre of the tremor is located at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). According to the authorities, there is no threat of a tsunami in the area.
#Gempa Mag:6.0, 09-Jun-20 11:56:11 WIB, Lok:4.15 LS, 126.39 BT (Pusat gempa berada di laut 126 km Barat Daya Buru), Kedlmn:10 Km Dirasakan (MMI) III-IV Namrole, III Piru, II-III Namlea, II Ambon #BMKG pic.twitter.com/EksAb8ZD2j— BMKG (@infoBMKG) June 9, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)