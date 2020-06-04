Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes North of Halmahera, Indonesia - GFZ

According to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, the epicentre laid at a depth of 105 kilometres.
No damage and injuries have been reported.
Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when a 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami that hit numerous countries bordering the Indian Ocean.
