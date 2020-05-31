Register
14:40 GMT31 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man holds up a sign during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd in front of the US Embassy, London, Britain.

    Stop Racism: K-Pop Stars Support Black Lives Matter Movement

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/80/1079478083_0:109:3072:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_0bb585ed06fb35e010c4f6f71681de75.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005311079477351-stop-racism-k-pop-stars-support-black-lives-matter-movement/

    Different stars have expressed their regret with the current situation in the United States and urged an end to the violence.

    The public unrest that first erupted in Minneapolis and later spilled over into other US cities following George Floyd's death in police custody, hasn't gone unnoticed by celebrities and artists. Many spoke out on their social media accounts about injustice, police brutality, and violence and K-pop stars were no different.

    Jay Park, an American-Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, businessman, and producer has donated $10,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement. He urged that violence based on one's skin colour should not be ignored.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Sick of making post’s like this and sick of the same shit happening over and over again. Me being inspired by black culture aside me having black homies aside just as a man and a human being.. to think how helpless he felt and how inhumane he was treated... to think what if that was my dad, or uncle or homie makes me sick to my stomach. Countless INNOCENT UNARMED ppl losing their lives and nobody taking responsibility or being held accountable. Ppl who are supposed to protect and keep the public safe don’t even have the common sense or compassion to know if they are killing somebody innocent? Police Departments and Ppl in position of power not doing anything to provoke change.. all of it makes me sick... the whole system is corrupt... and nobody wants to admit it cause they are all afraid of taking responsibility for countless years of unjust inhumane treatment. Cant even begin fathom how fed up the black community is with so many years of abuse. I Pray to God the truth prevails and i Pray to God ppl who have compassion and empathy are put into a place of power and authority and ppl who abuse their power for their own greed and ego and to feel superior all disappear. Same for the civilians abusing their privilege calling the police and LYING. Act like some Fuckin human beings and may God have mercy on ur souls. #RIPGEORGEFLOYD

    Публикация от Jay Park / 박재범 ($hway bum) (@jparkitrighthere)

    ​A colleague from the record label AOMG, created by Jay Park in 2013, Park Jun-won, known to the public by his stage name PH-1, also joined the protest on SNS. The rapper signed a petition and donated $3,000 to the movement, expressing hope that “violence will not be an answer to anything".

    ​Korean hip-hop and RnB singer Crush also supported the movement via SNS and helped a fund run by George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd with a donation, saying that every race should be respected.

    Jae, of K-rock band Day6, posted a link on Twitter to the Black Lives Matter's website and a screenshot of his donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

    Several other K-pop stars, such as Amber Liu and Tiger JK, displayed their concern about racism and supported the movement:

    ​Mass protests erupted in various cities across the United States this week after George Floyd, an African American man, died in police custody on Monday. He was detained outside the Cup Foods corner store in Minneapolis on Monday evening, after a store clerk called the police claiming that Floyd had paid for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

    A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinning the unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee; Floyd repeatedly says that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Chauvin has now been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, anti-racism, anti-racist, racism, Racism, Protests, Protests, protests, k-pop, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse