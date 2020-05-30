Australian Anti-Vaxxers, 5G Conspiracy Theorists Protest Against 'Scamdemic' - Photo

Anti-vaccination protesters have defied social-distancing measures in Australian cities of Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of several Australian cities on Saturday, claiming that the coronavirus pandemic was a "scam" and holding signs against vaccines and 5G technology, which is at the heart of one of the most popular conspiracy theories around COVID-19.

Their signs read "5G = communism", "COVID 1984" - in reference to the dystopian novel by English novelist George Orwell, and "our ignorance is their strength".

In turn, the police warned the crowds that they were breaching the social-distancing guidelines and said that violators would face fines of $1,652 each.

Sorry best pic I could get of crowd size pic.twitter.com/YO2QNlijH3 — cmwlsn (@cameronwilson) May 30, 2020

We’ve finished a loop and are back at the start. People cheering “my body my choice” pic.twitter.com/h8LpEUAodx — cmwlsn (@cameronwilson) May 30, 2020

A sizeable crowd outside Brisbane City Hall this afternoon protesting the “scamdemic”, the “dangers of 5G” and “mandatory vaccination”. pic.twitter.com/jyM0GjBWmm — Lucy Stone (@ljstone09) May 30, 2020

5G and lockdown protesters are now marching up Adelaide street. pic.twitter.com/KljMPEHdcF — Lucy Stone (@ljstone09) May 30, 2020

Conspiracy theories linking 5G networks and the coronavirus pandemic have led to multiple attacks on telecommunications towers and incidents of arson across the world, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada. Scientists have repeatedly denounced the connection between COVID-19 and 5G networks, pointing out there has been no health or safety risk to people and citing over 20 years of research.

So far, Australia has confirmed 7,150 cases of the disease, including 6,494 recoveries and 103 fatalities.

In early May, Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-stage plan for lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and returning Australians to normal life, adding that states and territories are set to progress through the plan at their own pace.