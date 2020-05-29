K-Pop Conquers the World: Netizens Praise Lady Gaga's Historic Collab With BLACKPINK

K-pop artists continue to win the hearts of people across the globe: K-Wave, started by veterans such as Super Junior, BIGBANG, SHINee and others, and continued nowadays by BTS, EXO, NCT and Zhang Yixing's has hit the stage with historic collaborations between South Korean and American artists.

Lady Gaga's long-awaited album “Chromatica” which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak was released finally on 28 May with the song “Sour Candy” featuring popular K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The song immediately topped the highest places in charts worldwide and became the song with most #1’s on iTunes by a girl group ever, replacing Gaga’s own song Rain On Me at the top.

Lady Gaga & #BLACKPINK "Sour Candy" has achieved 60 #1's on iTunes (so far): pic.twitter.com/Ob2Dt1P72T — Kpop on Charts (@SerieTV46) May 29, 2020

​Reportedly, Lady Gaga herself reached out to the rising K-Pop stars, who have broken several records since their debut in 2016. The top US artist shared with the Japanese media outlet that she first suggested a BLACKPINK collaboration and was happy and excited to work with talented artists like them and thereby become their "fifth member” through the song.

Fans went wild streaming and talking about the song since it is the second collaboration with the singer at such a level - a song with Dua Lipa named “Kiss and Make Up” entered the Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2018. But now the impact of collaboration with Lady Gaga seems much bigger - and people have started to get interested in “who is singing with Gaga”.

i never really listened to blackpink before sour candy and upon looking at their mvs and their most popular songs.. these girls SERVE — ✰ 𝕲𝖎𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 ✰ (@giulianameraa) May 28, 2020

Plastic Doll is so interesting?????? I love the lyrics. Gaga has spoken before about feeling like a commodity as a pop star, and it's one of my fave topics from her. production by BloodPop and Skrillex is delicious. — Kezia (@kazface) May 29, 2020

omg i didn’t think i liked plastic doll at first but like when she got to that chorus. i can’t wait til i drive next so i can scream this song 😭😭 it’s so good pic.twitter.com/GyGMQioboY — fupa lipa coulee (@trevaconda) May 29, 2020

​Blinks (the official name for the fandom of BLACKPINK) are praising Lady Gaga and the collaboration that will help the K-Pop girl band to be more widely recognised on the international stage.

All these achievements, its like BLACKPINK never leave the music scene. Of cos thanks to our generous Lady Gaga sunbaenim for the monster collab — at💙🌹🐿 (@rosieshidae) May 29, 2020

Blackpink really proved how amazingly talented of a musician they are and thanks to Lady Gaga for recognising their artistry. Biggest gg in the world and Main Pop Girls indeed pic.twitter.com/A8DY048lCb — Gee🏡¹⁹⁹⁶ (@DoyenneJennie) May 28, 2020

#SourCandy STREAM THE MOST AMAZING SONG OUT THERE RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/o7WWAMHTs6 — Hallie⁷ (@taelightss) May 28, 2020