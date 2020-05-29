Australian Pubs to Offer Free Beer as Breweries Rolling Out Free Kegs

Australia's Carlton & United Breweries have decided to roll out 2,000 barrels of free beer to help pubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will donate $2 million worth of alcohol to pubs and clubs, doubling its first $1 million aim from when it started its 'For the Love of Your Local' campaign in April.
“The ongoing restrictions will continue to significantly limit trade and, for some venues, re-opening will have to wait until restrictions are further lifted,” CUB chief executive officer Peter Filipovic said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“We’ve had 2,000 pubs and clubs join already and, if you’re a venue that needs help, I’d urge you to sign-up too,” he added.
According to reports, the participating pubs will offer two-for-one pints to its clients, following the breweries' decision. The client limit in Australia will increase to 50 people starting from 22 June and 100 people by mid-July. Pubs in Australia have been closed for two months amid the coronavirus lockdown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)