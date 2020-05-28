Just a Man: The Founder of North Korea Couldn't Teleport, State Media Reveals

The founder and first leader of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, did not have the supernatural powers that were attributed to him by certain popular myths, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, one urban legend claimed that Kim employed a technique called "chukjibeop" or "folding space", which allowed him to teleport and which he used while waging guerrilla warfare against Japanese troops on the Korean Peninsula.
However, official DPRK newspaper Rodong Shinmun has now reportedly stated that "people can't disappear and reappear by folding space", and that Kim himself attributed his victory to popular support rather than to magic.
In response, South Korea's Unification Ministry announced that it was apparently “the first known occasion of a Kim family myth being officially debunked in this way”, as the Daily Star put it.
"We need to pay attention to the current leader’s denial of the mythification of his predecessors," one ministry official said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)