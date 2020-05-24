Register
21:36 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Backstage photo of SHINee celebrating 10th anniversary

    12 Years Together: Fans Congratulate SHINee on Debut Anniversary

    © Photo : Facebook/ 샤이니(SHINee)
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/74/1079407406_0:5:1201:680_1200x675_80_0_0_f82b9800d894b958b599a4c9d4079f16.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005241079407395-12-years-together-fans-congratulate-shinee-on-debut-anniversary/

    This year the group's anniversary will be celebrated in the presence of only one member, as the other three are currently honoring their mandatory national service obligation.

    SHINee, considered by many to be the princes of K-Pop among fans of K-wave, are celebrating a dozen years of shining onstage, as 25 May marks the band's first stage performance of their debut hit song 'Replay'.

    This year Shawols - the group's fan base which translates to 'SHINee world' - will celebrate the group's debut anniversary without three members: leader and lead vocalist Onew, sub-rapper and sub-vocalist Key and main rapper Minho, as the three undergo compulsory military service. Despite the absence, fans received handwritten messages of the three through the fan app Lysn.

    SHINee's Twitter account was also updated with a touching video to celebrate the anniversary.

    ​While his older colleagues serve in the military, 'maknae' (a nickname designating the youngest member of a K-Pop group) and main dancer Taemin, who is being promoted now as a solo singer and member of another project - super group Super M - is doing his best to not let Shawols feel lonely and disappointed. He shared on his Instagram account a photo dedicated to the date.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    #SHINee #0525

    Публикация от TAEMIN (@lm_____ltm)

    Formed by South Korea's SM Entertainment, the largest music label in the nation, SHINee debuted in May 2008 with the EP 'Replay', taking the music charts by storm. They collected most of the rookie awards that year and shortly thereafter became a new face of the so-called Hallyu wave, with recognizable and popular songs like 'Ring Ding Dong', 'Lucifer', 'Sherlock' and 'Everybody'. RDD is so popular that it is included in a list of songs banned from being played before exams in Korea, because its catchy tune distracts students from their studies.

    In 2017, tragedy struck the group, as SHINee's main vocalist, Jonghyun, suffering from severe depression, committed suicide at the age of 27. The music industry in South Korea lost an incredibly talented artist who was also gifted songwriter, and the group - known for its family-like relations - lost its only irreplaceable member. The group was on the verge of collapse but after discussions, the boys chose to continue their chart dominance, ostensibly for the sake of the fans and because, as they claimed, Jonghyun would have wanted them to do so. His death had a wide impact on the K-Pop industry, primarily by demystifying the issue of mental health.

    The Shawols still consider SHINee as a 5-member group and still mention Jonghyun as a part of the band with words of love.

    The fans are waiting for the group's resurrection, following the completion of the members' military duty.

    Fans are trending hastags #AlwaysWithYouSHINee and #12YearsWithSHINee in Korea and worldwide to congratulate the fandom and their favs.

    Tags:
    anniversary, k-pop, Key (Kim Ki-bum), Minho, Onew (Lee Jin-ki), Kim Jonghyun, Taemin, SHINee, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse