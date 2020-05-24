US and China on 'Brink of New Cold War', Chinese Foreign Minister Warns

"It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Sunday.
He noted that the two nations have to find a way for peaceful coexistence, adding, however, that the issue of Hong Kong is an internal Chinese affair, and foreign meddling is unacceptable.
The minister also slammed lawsuits filed by the US states of Missouri and Mississippi against Beijing over its coronavirus response, stating they have no legal basis.

