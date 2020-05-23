Flight Data Recorder Recovered From PIA Airbus A320 Crash Site Near Karachi

A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday stated that a flight data recorder was recovered from the crash site in Karachi and it will be handed over to investigators.
"The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board," Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.
Following the crash of the aircraft, the Pakistani government's aviation division set up a four-member investigative team to probe the incident.
The Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet with 99 people on board crashed into a crowded neighbourhood near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.
