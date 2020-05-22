BTS' Suga Wins Over Worldwide Trends With New Mixtape 'D-2'

Released under his alias Agust D the new track comes four years after his first mixtape.

Army (the name for the BTS fandom) praised member of the K-Pop phenomena, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, for his new solo-mixtape 'D-2' along with the MV for the lead song 'Daechwita', which was released on 22 May, a full four years after the singer's solo debut as alias Agust D in 2016.

The release consists of 10 songs. The MV for the title song, with hard rap and strong beats, is done in Korean Joseon style. Suga wears different traditional outfits and plays two characters: a despotic ruler and a revolutionary. Spoiler alert: in the end the rebel kills the tyrant!

Fans also noticed two other BTS members on screen - Jin and Jungkookn - who made a several second cameo in the MV.

​Also fans liked the lyrics on the mixtape with its positive message about self-esteem and self-determination. BTS is known for their lyrics in songs about such things and many fans find comfort in their songs.

I teared while I read the lyrics. Sad to know about this fact. I feel sad...I love you Suga!💜#augustd2 #Honsool @BTS_twt https://t.co/p7eksmaDbb — Serenity⁷💜 (@Serenit49135145) May 22, 2020

​Army has captured the top of Twitter trends with the related hashtags #Daechwita and #AgustD

​The topic of the new release became hot also because some K-pop fans found a resemblance between the outfits of Suga and another famous rapper, Mino, from the boy band Winner who, according to some fans, wore pretty much the same costume in his MV 'Fiance' released back in 2018.

This sparked controversy between Army and IC's (short for Inner Circle - the name of the Winner's fandom):

ooh suga wants to be mino so bad this is embarrassing... pic.twitter.com/ZbJNlBGPEG — YOON SOLO 2020 (@takoyakiwinner) May 22, 2020

​

Look at #BTS fans being mad because people pointed the similarity between #minonin fiance and #SUGA and they are acting so shameful and law twisting mino lyrics and talking about his old issue and even the one they invented

Some tell me don't generalize army so I used bts fan — Erzatitania32 Mb (@erzatitania32) May 22, 2020

​

POTA CAN THIS TWO KINGS COLLAB AND DESTROY MY OVARIES?

MINO 🤝 SUGA pic.twitter.com/Tp4blR8AqO — winner_remember (@sophieanoo) May 22, 2020

mino and suga are korean they didn't copy each other it's literally their culture like??? shut up and stop setting your man up to get dragged because you feel petty. — ً (@yaochive) May 22, 2020

​Despite the controversy, fans continue to celebrate Suga's new release while trying to figure out the meaning behind every symbol in the MV, while others have dedicated fan arts to their fav:

#Daechwita 백정 explained:



백정/baek jung/ is the lowest class (even lower than slave) in Joseon. It's said that they were originally nomads from the north who settled in Joseon. Not all but most Baekjungs were butchers so in modern days, we usually think Baekjung = butchers. https://t.co/bpj79dXg8V pic.twitter.com/NqrIkQCHNg — 아미살롱 ᴀʀᴍʏ sᴀʟᴏɴ (@BTSARMY_Salon) May 22, 2020

#Daechwita 곤룡포 explained:

/Gon ryong po/ is one of King's attires. It has 5 🐉 embroidered on shoulders & chest. Red, navy, gold, green, colors were varied depending on eras.

King Gwanghae (inspired in the lyrics & MV) wore black & navy. Yoongi is wearing a fusion style of it. https://t.co/C7XyXroK7m pic.twitter.com/AxjeKGuPcE — 아미살롱 ᴀʀᴍʏ sᴀʟᴏɴ (@BTSARMY_Salon) May 22, 2020

