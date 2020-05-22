Fashion Model Feared Dead in Plane Crash in Pakistan

Following the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines' Airbus A320 with 107 people on board in the vicinity of Karachi, a number of reports emerged on social media suggesting that fashion model Zara Abid was among the plane's passengers and subsequently perished in this tragedy.
The crash occurred on 22 May at the Jinnah Ground area near the Jinnah International Airport where the plane was scheduled to land.
Fashion Model #ZaraAbid was also on the plane that crashed.#BreakingNews #Planecrash #Karachi #Pakistan #Lahore #LahoretoKarachi #PIAPlanCrash #PIA pic.twitter.com/siccvHmxGF— Moazam Ali (@talk2mozim) May 22, 2020
Pia plane crash. Our fashion model Zara Abid on list of passengers. Im devastated. #allahkhair #piaplanecrash— Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) May 22, 2020
#Pakistan model Zara Abid was on the @Official_PIA flight that crashed in #Karachi this afternoon. This is her last post on @Instagram from three days ago in which she’s seen sitting in a small plane, with the caption: “Fly high, it’s good.” pic.twitter.com/ZhFgbgilCj— Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) May 22, 2020
While some social media users mourned Zara, others inquired whether the reports about her demise were actually true, while several netizens even claimed that she survived the crash.
Make up artist at Nabila, Ikram Gohar confirms that model Zara Abid has survived the plane crash - #planecrash #Karachi #PIACrash #ZaraAbid— Sheeraz Raza (@SheerazRaza) May 22, 2020
Is this news authentic?— Ramsha ul Ain (@Rammshaaa) May 22, 2020
Kindly confirm please. #zaraabid#planecrash pic.twitter.com/Af0USF0LNn
Pakistani model Zara Abid was described by fashion designer Khadijah Shah in a now deleted tweet as a “wonderful girl, hardworking and professional”, as cited by India Today.
All comments
Show new comments (0)