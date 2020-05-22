Register
09:48 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, 30 July 2017

    China Defence Spending to Hit Three-Decade Low Amid COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Uncertainty

    © REUTERS / China Daily
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105602/74/1056027400_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_c5cce4fee49aabf150c01cf6a493aaf5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005221079382774-china-defence-spending-to-hit-three-decade-low-amid-covid-19-pandemic-driven-uncertainty/

    On Friday, at the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislative body, a government work report from Premier Li Keqiang revealed that Beijing will not set a numerical target for its gross domestic product for 2020, for the first time in years, due to cited uncertainties about the economy and trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    China's defence spending this year is set to rise at its slowest rate in three decades as lingering uncertainty overshadows economic and trade prospects amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.

    Although set at 1.268 trillion yuan ($178.16 billion) in the national budget released on Friday and showing an increase of 6.6 percent from 2019, the figure is seen to reflect the country’s acknowledgement of heightened security threats and an array of unpredictable factors weighing in on future development.

    With the start of 2020 highlighted by the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, that was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the economy of the country shrank by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as compared with the previous year.

    Xinhua/Li Yun
    Military medics arrive at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2020. Ordered by the Central Military Commission, 11 transport aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force Thursday sent medics and supplies provided by the armed forces to virus-hit Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province.

    At the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), which opened its third session on 22 May and was attended by President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders, Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report revealing that the country had omitted a 2020 economic growth target for the first time.

    Explaining the decision as chiefly motivated by uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, Li said:

    "This is because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment," he said.

    A central government budget deficit target of 3.6 percent of GDP was set for this year, up from 2.8 percent in 2019, allowing for measures to tackle the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities at all levels urged to cut budget expenditure over the crisis.

    China State Council Information Office news conference on COVID-19
    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    News conference at the State Council Information Office following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing

    While pledging government support for the economy in stressful times, Li pledged that the armed forces, the world's largest in terms of sheer numbers, would continue to receive the support needed to ward off security threats.

    "We will deepen reforms in national defence and the military, increase our logistic and equipment support capacity, and promote the innovative development of defence-related science and technology… We will improve the system of national defence mobilisation and ensure that the unity between the military and the government and between the military and the people remains rock solid," said the Chinese premier.

    China’s publicly-revealed military expenditure figures are widely perceived by the diplomats and foreign experts of some countries as under-reported.

    Bates Gill, Professor of Asia-Pacific Security Studies at Macquarie University in Australia, was quoted by Reuters as saying the current figures for China’s defence budget remain impressive, while reflecting the country’s need to balance spending to adequately address other economic priorities.

    "That said, 6.6% growth is not insignificant and is perhaps multiples higher than expected GDP growth for the coming year," he said.

    China's military, in the opinion of the expert, faces certain challenges regarding the recruitment and training of soldiers, whose level of education and technological knowhow allow them to operate in more high-tech conditions.

    Some experts are cited as suggesting boosted defence spending could give the Chinese economy the jolt it greatly needs amidst slumping manufacturing and domestic consumption.

    Tough-on-China Rhetoric

    In a recent internal report, the Ministry of State Security was cited as having warned that China faced heightened hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Beijing has been facing international criticism over its alleged failings in handling the coronavirus outbreak, with US President Donald Trump spearheading the accusations, which were echoed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    U.S. President Donald Trump pauses in front of a diagram while touring the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., May 21, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    U.S. President Donald Trump pauses in front of a diagram while touring the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., May 21, 2020.

    On 21 May Donald Trump tweeted that China's campaign of "disinformation" had aided in spreading the virus around the world.

    Beijing has been consistently rejecting all allegations, in turn accusing Washington of resorting to scapegoating practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    "China urges the United States to really focus on the international efforts in coping with and combating the pandemic, avoiding politicisation of the pandemic issue, and to stop blaming and scapegoating practices," said China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun on 19 May at a Security Council meeting.

    Related:

    Trump's Anti-China Rhetoric is Unproductive but Might Help Him Win 2020 Race, Analysts Suggest
    'Project Defend': UK Reportedly Seeks to End Reliance on China for Strategic Goods
    Oil Crisis: Will China Save the Industry?
    China Sets No 2020 GDP Goal Due to Coronavirus-Caused Economic Challenges
    Tags:
    yuan, yuan, China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), defence, defense, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Li Keqiang, coronavirus, COVID-19, China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse