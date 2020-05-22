China Sets No 2020 GDP Goal Due to Coronavirus-Caused Economic Challenges

The year 2020 has become the first in decades in which the Chinese economy has retracted, shrunk primarily by the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has plunged business and industry in the nation into crisis.

Beijing will not set a numerical target for its gross domestic product for 2020, for the first time in years, according to the text of a government work report from Premier Li Keqiang at the National People's Congress in China.

"We do not set the specific GDP target mainly due to the global pandemic and big uncertainties about the economy and trade. China is facing unpredictable factors in its development", Li said in his report.

Li explained the decision to be primarily motivated by the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will target a 6 percent urban unemployment rate, compared to 5.5 percent the previous year, aiming to add over 9 million new urban jobs during the year. The central government budget deficit target of 3.6 percent of GDP was set this year, up from 2.8 percent last year, providing more room for cash to tackle the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

Besides, the Chinese authorities at all levels were urged to cut budget expenditure over the economic crisis.

"Governments at all levels must truly tighten their belt. The central government will take the lead by committing to negative growth in its budgetary spending, with a more than 50 percent cut to outlays on non-essential and non-obligatory items," the report said.

One trillion yuan will be released in new "special treasury bonds" this year, and tax cutting measures are set to remain effective until the end of the year.

"This year, the budget deficit will not exceed 3.6 percent of GDP. Furthermore, public bonds worth 9 trillion yuan will be issued to fight the COVID-19 pandemic", according to the report.

As the nation at the epicentre of the pandemic, China was the first country to impose lockdowns to help slow the spread of the deadly disease. In 2020, China's economy shrank for the first time in decades. Last year, the Chinese GDP was reported to have expanded by 6.1 percent, enhancing the official target range of 6 to 6.5 percent.