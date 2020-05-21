Register
23:03 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a woman following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jilin, Jilin province, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

    New COVID-19 Cluster in Northeast China Behaving Differently, Expert Reveals

    © REUTERS / THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    128
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/02/1079380203_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e13cf7b2702a0dea320bebc5c7c8e7e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005211079380267-new-covid-19-cluster-in-northeast-china-behaving-differently-expert-reveals/

    A prominent doctor in China has revealed that a COVID-19 strain detected in northeast China is behaving differently than the strain prominent during the initial outbreak in the country, suggesting that the virus is continuing to mutate.

    Although China has contained its outbreak in most of the country, there have been clusters of the disease discovered in recent weeks in the northeastern border provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang.

    According to Qiu Haibo, an expert in critical care medicine who is a member of a Chinese National Health Commission expert group, the incubation period of the virus in patients in the northeast is longer than it was in patients in the city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the disease.

    “This causes a problem, as they don’t have any symptoms. So when they gather with their families, they don’t care about this issue, and we see family cluster infections,” Qiu told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

    Qiu also revealed that patients in the northeast part of the country were taking longer to recover and rarely experienced fevers. Recent patients are also mostly sustaining damage to their lungs rather than multiple organs. Qiu also said that the virus strain detected in the northeastern cases was probably imported from abroad. 

    Although Qiu didn’t specify where the strain may have originated, both Jilin and Heilongjiang border Russia. 

    The cities of Jilin and Shulan, both located in the Jilin province, have been placed under lockdown over the last week, the Times of Israel reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week that measures must be taken to prevent a resurgence of infections in Jilin.

    On Wednesday, China reported five new COVID-19 cases. Four of them were local transmissions, while one was imported by a traveler. 

    The novel coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan some time last December. It has infected more than 82,000 people in China and killed almost 5,000. The virus has since spread worldwide, killing more than 331,000 people globally, according to the latest data from Worldometer.

    Related:

    Lavrov Slams US' Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    28 CAF Soldiers Deployed at Quebec, Montreal Care Homes Test Positive for Coronavirus
    FBI Claims China Targeting US Organizations Engaged in Coronavirus Research
    Trump Warns US Could Cut Off Relations With China Completely Amid Coronavirus Spat
    CIA Believes China Tried to Have WHO Delay Global Coronavirus Warning, Report Claims
    Tags:
    mutations, COVID-19, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse