‘There is Only One China’: Beijing Blasts Pompeo for His Congratulatory Praise of Tsai Ing Wen

Following recent comments about Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen's inauguration, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its "strong indignation and condemnation" at what it considers "a gross interference in China's internal affairs."

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in the Wednesday statement.

Noting the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People's Republic of China and the United States of America that Washington explicitly recognized this principle, the MFA noted that recent "rhetoric and moves by the US have severely violated the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three joint communiqués, and run counter to the commitment made by the US government. They have sent a wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' elements, and seriously undermined not only the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait but also China-US relations."

Prior to Tsai's second inauguration on May 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a congratulatory tweet to the incumbent Taiwanese leader, whose party favors distancing Taiwan from the People's Republic of China.

Congratulations to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of your second-term as Taiwan’s President. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. With President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 19, 2020

Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province of China and has strongly opposed all attempts by other nations to provide support or legitimacy to the government in Taipei.