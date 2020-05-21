Register
20:02 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this picture taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer shows a plastic model of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Quality Control Laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. - Sinovac Biotech, which is conducting one of the four clinical trials that have been authorised in China, has claimed great progress in its research and promising results among monkeys.

    COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Produced ‘Immediate’ Immune Response in Mice - Chinese Researchers

    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/83/1079188386_0:306:3072:2034_1200x675_80_0_0_f75a24c04b156b8d04f61169cfe8c022.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005211079378600-covid-19-vaccine-trial-produced-immediate-immune-response-in-mice---chinese-researchers-/

    Chinese researchers have reported promising results from an animal trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

    Scientists at Shanghai’s Fudan and Jiao Tong universities have developed a vaccine, called ShaCoVacc, which has been found to trigger neutralizing antibodies against the COVID-19 coronavirus in mice.

    In a May 15 study published on the preprint server bioRxiv, the researchers found that a single dose of ShaCoVacc resulted in an “immediate and potential immune response” against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, “in contrast to an inactivated vaccine which required at least two or three doses  of injections.”

    “These results support further development of ShaCoVacc as a candidate vaccine for Covid-19,” the researchers wrote in the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed.

    “Our study provided a new vaccine platform simulating coronavirus surface protein and internal nucleic acids, therefore, combining features of inactivated vaccines and mRNA vaccines,” the researchers added.

    According to the University of Cambridge, RNA vaccines work differently than traditional vaccines, as they introduce an “mRNA sequence (the molecule which tells cells what to build) which is coded for a disease specific antigen.” The antigen, or foreign substance that induces an immune response, then becomes recognizable by the immune system.

    The trial did not cause any weight loss in the mice, which means the vaccine is likely not toxic to the animals.

    Cai Yujia, one of the researchers, recently told the South China Morning Post that if the team finds a partner to help them develop the vaccine, they will need three or four additional months of pre-clinical research before human trials can be conducted.

    “This is academic research, and we are in contact with some pharmaceutical companies on the possibility of developing a vaccine,” Cai said.

    Researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against the disease that has killed nearly 330,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

    Last week, US biopharmaceutical company Moderna reported promising results from the first phase of a trial of an mRNA vaccine it is developing with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. CanSino Biologic, a Chinese vaccine company, is conducting phase two human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the company has also received approval from Canada’s Department of Health to carry out additional human trials in the country.

    Related:

    Maduro Accuses Colombian President of Ordering to 'Infect' Venezuela With Coronavirus - Report
    Piers Morgan Admits His Dad Has Been Taking Trump's 'Coronavirus Drug' of Choice for Six Years
    Trump Weighs Travel Ban on Brazil After Record Spike in Coronavirus Cases
    Top 5 UK Job Losses of the Coronavirus Era
    As World Economy Burns to Coronavirus, Soros, Bezos, Buffet Make Big Bucks on Stock Market
    Tags:
    researchers, China, Mice, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse