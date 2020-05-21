Car Smashes Into Hijab Store in Australia, Injuring 12 People - Video

Twelve people, including a driver, were injured earlier on Thursday after a car smashed into Hijab House in Greenacre, New South Wales, Australia.
Videos shared via social media show a dark vehicle with its tires smoking, pushing a white sedan that had stopped at the traffic lights. After the white vehicle pulled away, the black one proceeded to plough into a shop that turned out to be a hijab store.
#BREAKING: Distressing footage of a car slamming into #HijabHouse days before Eid in Greenacre NSW. Numerous girls injured. pic.twitter.com/r8KjUfgCTG— Rayane Tamer (@rayane_tamer) May 21, 2020
At least 11 injured as car smashes into #hijab store in #Australia#Hijabstore— Harem Jaafer (@HaremJaafer) May 21, 2020
Video: Rawa Assaad pic.twitter.com/0ZmgPKufnk
Police say that there's no indication that the incident is terror-related. Those hurt were treated at the scene as their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.
According to the emergency services, those who were injured in the store were mostly women, aged between 18 and 30.
