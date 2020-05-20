Register
19:10 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Courtroom One Gavel

    Singapore Sentences Man to Death by Hanging Via Zoom Conference, Sparks Outrage

    © CC BY 2.0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005201079368292-singapore-sentences-man-to-death-by-hanging-via-zoom-conference-sparks-outrage/

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, software company Zoom Communications has had its video conferencing services tapped by various industries across the world that are trying to adjust to remote work, and now, thanks to officials in Singapore, the tech has been used to hand down a death sentence.

    Such was the case for Punithan Genasan, a 37-year-old Malaysian man who was sentenced Friday to death by hanging for masterminding a 2011 heroin transaction between two drug couriers in Singapore, a city-state known for having a zero tolerance policy for illicit drugs.

    A spokesperson for Singapore’s Supreme Court told Reuters for a Wednesday article that the decision to hand down Gensasn’s sentencing in such a manner was made to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is believed to be the first instance in which remote communications technology was used to deliver a death sentence in Singapore.

    Peter Fernando, Genasan’s lawyer, told the publication that he did not have any objections to the use of the technology, explaining that all legal arguments had concluded in the case and that the judge was heard clearly throughout the final legal proceedings.

    However, contrary to Fernando’s stance, the video call sentencing has been widely criticized by human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

    “The death penalty is inherently cruel and inhumane, and Singapore’s use of remote technology like Zoom to sentence a man to death makes it even more so,” Phil Robertson, the deputy director of Human Rights Watch in Asia, told Gizmodo via email on Wednesday. “It’s shocking the prosecutors and the court are so callous that they fail to see that a man facing capital punishment should have the right to be present in court to confront his accusers.”

    “The absolute finality of the sentence, and the reality that wrongful convictions do occur around the world in death sentence cases, raise serious concerns about why Singapore is rushing to conclude this case via Zoom,” he continued.

    “Singapore tries to hide from the world that it executes scores of people every year, but by remotely sentencing a man to die in this case, they have brought back welcome attention to their inherently rights violating practices.”

    According to Amnesty International, a total of 657 executions were recorded in 20 countries in 2019, and of those cases, four occurred in Singapore - a sharp drop when compared to the 13 executions ordered there the year prior. 

    Amnesty noted that the 2019 figures marked the first time in nearly 10 years that the Asia-Pacific region saw a decline in the number of countries carrying out death sentences. 

    Speaking on the Genasan case, Chiara Sangiorgio, the death penalty adviser for Amnesty, issued a statement blasting Singapore for defying international standards and calling for the city-state to end its use of the death penalty.

    “This case is another reminder that Singapore continues to defy international law and standards by imposing the death penalty for drug trafficking, and as a mandatory punishment,” reads the statement.

    “At a time when the global attention is focused on saving and protecting lives in a pandemic, the pursuit of the death penalty is all the more abhorrent.”

    Genasan’s sentencing via Zoom comes just weeks after a Nigerian judge used the same software to hand down a death sentence against Olalekan Hameed, who was found guilty of the murder of his employer’s mother. At the time, the BBC reported that it was unclear if an appeal would be filed in the case.

    As for Genasan, his lawyer told Reuters that his client is considering appealing the verdict. Zoom has not yet commented on the court’s use of its video services.

    Related:

    'Entirely Inappropriate': FT Reporter Caught Hacking Zoom Calls Resigns
    ‘Zoom Monarchy’ Predicted as COVID-19 May Keep Queen in Lockdown 'Indefinitely' Until Vaccine Found
    Uber Fires 3,500 Employees Via Zoom Call Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
    'Can't Buy It, Steal It': Netizens React as Facebook Floats Messenger Room, Alternative to Zoom
    Zoom Videoconferencing Service Reportedly Down for Users Around the World
    Tags:
    Livestreaming, Livestream, video, Singapore, Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Watch Asia Division, Amnesty International
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse