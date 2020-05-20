Jacinda Ardern says Four-day Work Week Could Help Rebuild New Zealand’s Economy

Jacinda Ardern made the informal comments during a Facebook Live chat in which she described how people had recommended everything from a shorter working week to creating more public holidays as a means of boosting domestic tourism.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggests a four-day working week could help rebuild the nation’s economy in the wake of coronavirus and help employees address work/life balance issues.

In a Facebook Live video, Ardern brought up a number of suggestions that could help jump start the country's vital tourism industry, including the shorter workweek, which could encourage citizens to travel more.

Speaking from Rotura, a major tourist hub in New Zealand, Ardern said; "I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week."

"Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I've said there's just so much we've learnt about COVID and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that."

Arden said domestic tourism makes up about 60% of the industry, but New Zealanders spend about $9 billion (NZD) on tourism internationally.

"Think about exploring your backyard," she said.

According to official figures released by Tourism New Zealand in December, tourism generated about $16.2 billion, or 5.8% of New Zealand's GDP.

Last year the tourism industry employed nearly 230,000 people, accounting for 8.4% of the total population.

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy is expected to contract by up to 8% this year, the IMF has said, while unemployment figures could exceed 15%, and reach as high as 30%.

Jacinda Ardern has been praised worldwide for her response to the pandemic.

At the time of publication New Zealand has had just over 1,500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 21 deaths in a population of 5 million.