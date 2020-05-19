Two Magnitude 5.3 Earthquakes Hit Japan's Honshu Island Within One Hour - Video

At 12.17 p.m. local time (03:17 GMT), a magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, in the area of the Fukushima prefecture on Honshu's eastern coast. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles), with the intensity reaching four scores on Japan's seven score-scale.
🇯🇵【Magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Japan's Fukushima】 A magnitude-5.3 #earthquake hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefecture, Japan at 12:19 JST on Tuseday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The epicenter, with a depth of about 50 km, was monitored at 37.5 degrees north latitude and 141.5 degrees east longitude, in the near sea of Fukushima. This earthquake poses no tsunami risk while the #Fukushima Daiichi #nuclear power plant is under damage checking. • 🇯🇵【日本福岛、宫城两地19日发生里氏5.3级地震】 据日本气象厅消息，当地时间19日中午12点17分左右，#福岛县、#宫城县 发生标准震度4的 #地震，推测为里氏5.3级，震源地为福岛县海域，震源深度约为50km，此次地震无引发海啸的危险。其中，福岛第一、第二核电站所在地亦有震感，当地正在紧急确认核电站的损坏情况。 by 何欣蕾｜NHK video
M5.3 earthquake in Fukushima Prefecture in the last hour, and now a M5.3 earthquake in Gifu Prefecture...— カリはるか 🇯🇵🇬🇧 💙 (@SeulPika) May 19, 2020
Quite a lot of seismic activity in Japan today, and the past few days 😕 pic.twitter.com/GVAsSY1Icy
The second magnitude 5.3 earthquake happened in the Gifu prefecture on Honshu's western coast. The quake originated at the depth of 10 kilometers, with the intensity qualified at four scores again.
No damage and injuries were reported in both cases.
There is no threat of tsunami.
