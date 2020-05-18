Register
22:29 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    US’ Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Still Moving Forward’ After News Daesh Carried Out Deadly Kabul Attack

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105701/86/1057018663_0:190:2000:1315_1200x675_80_0_0_cf270cd1a0d08c56700fc4a8209d48c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005181079345496-us-afghanistan-withdrawal-still-moving-forward-after-news-daesh-carried-out-deadly-kabul-attack/

    Washington still plans on meeting its troop withdrawal goals, and the process remains on schedule, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Friday. The news comes after Daesh franchise Islamic State Khorasan claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kabul maternity ward last week.

    As per its February agreement with the Taliban, the US withdrawal of roughly 3,400 troops by early July is continuing apace, a Department of Defense representative said.

    “We're still moving forward with the force reduction levels that we're committed to,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters at a Friday briefing. “That is still going forward, and we expect to meet that within the timeline laid out under the agreement with the Taliban,” Hoffman said, although noting he had “no update” on what the present number of US troops in Afghanistan is.

    The late February agreement between representatives of the Taliban militant group and the United States spelled out a path for Washington to disengage from the Afghanistan war, now in its 19th year. The ceasefire also opened the way for negotiations between the Taliban and the US-supported Afghan government in Kabul, which the group has until now refused to recognize.

    However, amid unrelenting, violent clashes between Taliban and Afghan government forces, the US has recently been reconsidering the decision to reduce troop levels in the country from 12,000 to 8,600. Earlier this month, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson told the Senate Armed Services Committee at his confirmation hearing that the Pentagon would “reassess all the conditions going forward.”

    “I would hope that the deal would not collapse,” he said, noting the Taliban “have shown a commitment to at least part of it so far. And hopefully they will honor the remaining portions. If they don’t, then we’ll reassess, and we’ll do what we need to do.”

    However, between the March 1 beginning of the US withdrawal and April 15, there were some 4,500 attacks by the Taliban against government forces, as well as a handful of incidents targeting US forces as well, Sputnik reported.

    Amid the collapsing window for intra-Afghan peace negotiations, the US State Department announced Monday that Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad had departed for new talks in Kabul as well as in Doha, Qatar, where the US-Taliban deal was reached.

    On Thursday, Khalilzad revealed in a Twitter statement that the US believed Islamic State Khorasan, a Daesh franchise in Afghanistan hostile to the US as well as the Kabul government and the Taliban, was responsible for a deadly attack on a Kabul maternity ward. The May 12 attack killed two newborns as well as 12 mothers and nurses.

    ​"[Daesh] has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world,” Khalilzad wrote. "[Daesh] also opposes a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, and seeks to encourage sectarian war as in Iraq and Syria.”

    Related:

    Cutting Losses in Afghanistan: Ongoing Attacks Throw Trump-Taliban Pact Into Doubt
    Roadside Blast in East Afghanistan Injures 6 People Including Medical Workers
    Seven People Killed, Over 40 Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Eastern Afghanistan, Reports Suggest
    Tags:
    peace talks, maternity hospitals, Daesh, ISIS-K, Taliban, US withdrawal, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse