13:49 GMT17 May 2020
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends the Refugee Summit Islamabad to mark 40 years of hosting Afghan refugee in Islamabad on February 17, 2020

    Imran Khan on ‘Modi's RSS-inspired Doctrine’: Three-Pronged Approach to Deprive Kashmiris of Rights

    © Photo : AAMIR QURESHI
    Asia & Pacific
    0 01
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/79/1078907935_0:132:3072:1860_1200x675_80_0_0_3845d55b1910efdb429ac46d9fdb2d2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005171079331472-imran-khan-on-modis-rss-inspired-doctrine-three-pronged-approach-to-deprive-kashmiris-of-rights/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan continues to accuse India of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. The accusations have increased since New Delhi stripped the state of its special status in August 2019. The area has been a bone of contention in relations between the two nations since they gained independence.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, continuing his accusations of human rights violations against Kashmiris in India, has stated that Modi's RSS-inspired doctrine follows a three-pronged approach. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Khan said:

    "Modi's RSS-inspired doctrine on IOJK (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) very clear: first, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory, second, treat them as less than human by a three-pronged approach…”.
    Further accusing India of brutality against Kashmiris, he explained the three-pronged approach: "One, trying to crush them with brute force including using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women and children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris especially youth and isolating Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the world by cutting off all communication links".

    ​Further explaining the allegations levelled at Modi's so-called strategy against Kashmiris, Khan said: "By trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self-determination guaranteed in UNSC resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan - to create an opportunity for a false flag operation against Pakistan while detracting the world's attention away from Indian state terrorism in IOJK".

    Pakistan has been trying to raise the Kashmir issue at international platforms ever since the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status, while Imran Khan has for the past month levelled allegations every week about India's purported oppression of Kashmiris.

    India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir and claim it be part of their respective countries. Relations between the two nations deteriorated in August 2019 when India revoked Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan, Pakistan, India
