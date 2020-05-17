Afghan President Ghani and Opposition Leader Abdullah Strike Deal

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief executive, signed a deal on Sunday, agreeing to share power and form a unity government. According to reports, Dr Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and some members of his team will hold government positions.
The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed. Dr. Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the cabinet. Details will be aired shortly by RTA. pic.twitter.com/VZ95m5DfJq— Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) May 17, 2020
