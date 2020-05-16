No Exceptions! New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Turned Away from Cafe Due to Pandemic Restrictions

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern fell victim to the restrictions imposed by her own cabinet when a cafe in Wellington turned her away. The politician and her fiance Clarke Gayford wanted to visit the Olive cafe on Saturday, but were rejected as it was "full", according to another visitor at the restaurant.
Omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it's full. 💀— Joey 🧜🏻♂️ (@reinvention) May 15, 2020
The eatery was not to blame for the incident, however, as it was simply following rules that require providing at least one-metre distance between clients, also prohibiting more than 10 people at the facility at the same time.
Commenting on the situation, Gayford stressed that it was his own fault, as he forgot to make a reservation.
I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organized and book anywhere. Was very nice of them to chase us down st when a spot freed up. A+ service.— Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) May 16, 2020
The couple was eventually offered a table when a spot for them became available.
