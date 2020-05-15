Two 5G Towers Burned in Auckland Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/98/1079309850_0:110:2989:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_cb9fef8eea6196efaff349a96d61b62f.jpg
Conspiracy theories regarding 5G networks and the coronavirus pandemic have led to multiple attacks on telecommunications towers and incidents of arson across the world, including the United Kingdom and Canada.
Two mobile phone towers were burned to the ground in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, police confirmed, noting the incidents were "suspicious". According to reports, the towers were destroyed in the Ōtāhuhu and Favona suburbs of the city.
The news comes after last month New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern even had to address claims that 5G had caused the coronavirus pandemic, amid a series of attacks against 5G infrastructure.
Local residents and anti-5G activists, with the support of the Brown Berets National Party, use cellphones as they stage a demonstration on the steps of The Casa del Mexicano, an 82-year-old cultural center, to oppose to the ongoing construction of 4G/5G cell towers in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, Saturday, May 2, 2020.
At the same time, social media has censored numerous posts about the links between 5G and COVID-19, with scientists and companies repeatedly denouncing the rumours, pointing out there has been no health or safety risk to people, citing over 20 years of research.
